Janesville woman arrested for 3rd OWI after crashing with kids in vehicle

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) — A Janesville woman was arrested for her third OWI after crashing into two mailboxes with two children in the car, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Curtis Fell said deputies were dispatched to a crash on W. CTY HWY A east of Oregon Thursday evening.
Fell said a van had gone into the ditch, struck two mailboxes, then become disabled in the roadway.
Deputies found there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash — an adult woman and two children.
Cassandra Verdin, the vehicle's driver, showed signs of impairment and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to Fell.
Fell said she had two prior OWI convictions, and her third was a felony as she had a passenger under 16.
Verdin is being held in the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
No injuries were reported.