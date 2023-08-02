Janesville woman arrested for OWI after wrong-way driving on US 14

TOWNSHIP OF LA PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Janesville woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement officials say she crashed into multiple vehicles while intoxicated, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Josh Lund said deputies were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to U.S. Highway 14 near La Prairie after a caller said a Jeep Wrangler was "all over the road."
A witness reported seeing the Jeep pull over and they went to check on the driver. Before they could, the Jeep continued on and struck two other vehicles.
When a Janesville police officer found the vehicle, it was driving on the wrong side of US 14, forcing vehicles dodge out of the way.
Lund said the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but it continued driving away at a slow speed, so they pulled in front of the Jeep to prevent any further danger to the public.
Lund said the driver, identified as Kelly Platt, 45, was arrested for OWI - fourth offense and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
No injuries were reported.