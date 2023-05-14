Janesville woman charged with child neglect, drug possession

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Two children are in the care of family members after a Janesville woman was arrested for child neglect Thursday.
According to officials with the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on N. Washington Street just after 4 p.m.
Officers located two unattended children inside the residence. After unsuccessful attempts to reach the homeowner, officers entered the home and found the mother asleep in bed.
Officials say officers spotted several items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and heroin in plain view, and that living conditions in the home were deplorable.
After Child Protective Services arrived on the scene, the children were turned over to responsible family members.
Hailey Brown, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of neglecting a child, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.