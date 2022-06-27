Janesville workplace shooting suspect bound over to trial

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — An Evansville man accused of shooting and killing his coworker will go to trial.
Kevin Todd, 23, appeared virtually in Rock County court Monday morning, where he entered a not guilty plea and was bound over to trial.
He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting a coworker. The coworker later died at a hospital, despite efforts from other coworkers and first responders.
Todd claimed he was being bullied by the coworker in the week they had worked together.