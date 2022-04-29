Janesville workplace shooting suspect given $1 million bond

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A man accused of shooting and killing his coworker appeared in court for the first time Friday.
Police identified Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville as the suspect in the deadly shooting Wednesday — a day after the shooting took place at Precision Drawn Metals.
The victim, only being identified as a 30-year-old man from Janesville, was first given CPR by other employees, then first responders, but died at a hospital.
In Rock County Circuit Court Friday, a court commissioner set a $1 million bond. He is not to have contact with the victim's family or employees of Precision Drawn Metals.
Prosecutors told the court Todd left the scene, went home and got more weapons and money. When authorities caught him, he admitted he was trying to leave Wisconsin and heading to New Orleans or Florida.
Todd also confessed to the attack.
Authorities said Todd claims he was bullied by the co-worker in the week that they worked together.
He appears in court again next week.