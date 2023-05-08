Janesville's 11th city manager starts work

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Janesville welcomes its new city manager, who was sworn in at a Monday ceremony.
Kevin Lahner starts his service after taking his oath of office at the Council Chambers in City Hall.
Before taking the oath, Lahner took a moment to thank the Janesville City Council and community for accepting him as the next city manager.
"I am here to serve the community to the best of my ability to make it the best place it can be," he said.
Lahner is the city's eleventh city manager. Previously, he was Waukesha's city administrator — a role he started in 2015. During his time in Waukesha, the city was recognized as one of the best places to live and its financial stability improved, according to the Janesville City Council.
The swearing-in ceremony can be seen on the city's YouTube channel.