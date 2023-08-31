Janesville's 'Dump Buck' returns home after being shot in 2021

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- After a famous buck living near the Janesville landfill was illegally shot in 2021, his mount has found its way back to the Janesville Police Department.
Sgt. Drew Severson said many took interest in the case because the 10-point buck, popularly known as "Dump Buck," would have been the "harvest of a lifetime."
With some sleuthing, investigators learned a man named Jason Kline had shot him. A trophy photo of Kline and the deer were found on social media.
Using clues from the photo, investigators learned the buck was shot from a tree stand on Universal Forest Product's property and died about 80 yards away on land managed by Lycon.
Kline wasn't allowed to hunt on either property.
Kline has since been prosecuted for trespassing and not registering the harvest, according to Rock County court records.
A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden seized the buck from a taxidermist in northern Wisconsin back in 2021, and Dump Buck stayed in evidence until July 2023.
Over the summer, Nature's Touch Taxidermy in Milton "graciously donated" their time to mounting the buck for educational purposes.
Dump Buck was returned to Janesville Police Department Wednesday, where he will stay.
As hunting season draws closer, Severson is reminding the public to practice safe and ethical hunting. Janesville hunting ordinances are available on the city website, and the DNR also has seasonal hunting regulations online.