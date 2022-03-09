Janis Ringhand announce retirement from State Senate

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — State Senator Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) will not seek reelection.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of the 15th Senate district," Ringhand said in a statement. "While I will miss working with colleagues on important issues, I think that this is the right time to step aside, relax and retire.”
Ringhand was first elected to the State Assembly in 2010, then State Senate in 2014 and currently services as the assistant minority leader for Senate Democrats.
During her time in the state legislature, Ringhand supported union labor, expanding paid Family and Medical Leave, advocated for local control and promoted Economic & Workforce Development, Retirement Security and Financial Literacy.
In retirement, Ringhand says she looks forward to producing Ringhand Beer Mustard, which is sold throughout southern Wisconsin.
“I will always be grateful for the support people have shown throughout the years," she said. "I will miss the back and forth exchanges with my colleagues at the Capitol and helping folks back home. The time is right for me to move on.”