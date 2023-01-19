January 2023 is one of the warmest Januaries on record

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) -- While there's just under 14 days left of the month, the first half of January has been unseasonably warm. In fact, the average temperature is just under 2°F from tying the warmest January in 154 years.
January 2023 started off in the 40s, and the year's temperature was already 14° above average. This is owed to coming off an extremely warm end to December -- Madison's high on December 29 was 55°F.
Since then, all but one day's afternoon high temperature has been 1-19° above average. The outlier, December 8, had a high temperature was 26°F, one degree cooler than average.
As for our overnight lows, all but three nights have recorded overnight lows in the mid/upper teens, which is still above average). Every other night, the overnight lows have ranged from the 20s to mid 30s.
Normally, overnight lows decreases throughout the month and should start off at 14° and cool to 11° by January 15.
The average temperature during our winter months has risen by nearly 5°F from 1970 through 2022, according to Climate Central. December 2022's average temperature was 24.5°F this year which is above the 154-year average of 23.3°F.
The warmest January average temperature was back in January of 1880, which had an average temperature of 33.5°F.
In addition to the warmer than average temperatures, there's been a lack of snow for January 2023.
As of January 18, the Madison area recorded a total of 1.4" for the whole month. The Madison area usually accumulates 13.7".
What's interesting is the liquid precipitation that's been recorded is less than snow, sitting at exactly 1" for the month as of January 18.
However, it's important to note, the warmer than normal temperatures and lack of snow aren't directly correlated.
The warmer temperatures are owed to the subtropical jet stream, which has been very strong since January began. Typically located typically between Texas and the Equator, winds are typically stronger than the polar jet stream/
Throughout most of January, the subtropical jet has been pushed warmth and moisture to the United States, bringing record rainfall and snow to the west coast -- particularly California -- while sending the remains of those systems north into Canada.
Following the jet's path, these remnants come back into the United States around the Midwest and travel east. In order to bring us cold or snow, they they need to re-enter the United States to our west, but most of our systems have failed to do that.
They've either hit communities to our east or have remained too far south, still following the path of the subtropical jet.
But this pattern looks to change towards the final days of January. The subtropical jet looks to have less of an impact and the polar jet looks to take over. That means the subtropical jet will be pushed further south and the polar jet will move farther south too, bringing cooler air with it.