January 6 committee links Ron Johnson to fake electors plan, senator says it's a 'non-story'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection released text messages Tuesday between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's chief of staff and an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence. The committee said the texts are a link between Johnson and former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Just after 12:30 on January 6, 2021, Johnson staffer Sean Riley texted Chris Hodgson, who worked for Pence.
"Johnson needs to hand something to VPOTUS please advise," Riley's text said.
He told Hodgson it was an "alternate slate of electors" for both Wisconsin and Michigan.
"Do not give that to him," Hodgson replied.
The "alternate" slates were not certified by elections officials in either state and carried no legal weight. If those electoral votes had been counted, they would have overturned the will of the majority of voters in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Mark Wagner, a political science and mass communication professor at UW-Madison, said he believes the request from Johnson's office is unprecedented in American politics.
"It's remarkably extraordinary and deeply troubling that a US senator was willing to pass a list of clearly fraudulent electors to the vice president on the day the vice president was presiding over the certification of the electoral vote," he said.
However, Johnson denies he was trying to do that.
"I was not involved in this at all," he told a CNN reporter Tuesday evening. "Somebody from the House delivered it to a staff member in my office. My chief of staff called the vice president, 'Hey, we got this.' The vice president said don't deliver it, and we didn't."
Johnson said he does not know who delivered the fake slates of electors to his office, and he said none of his staff does either.
"This episode lasted minutes in my office. Minutes," he said. "It's not a story. It's a complete non-story."
However, Wagner said he believes this might break through the noise and resonate with voters, even those who are not following the committee hearings closely.
"When we do learn things like what we're learning today, it can be really consequential," he said. "It can stick with people and inform their attitudes about political leaders but also political parties for a long period of time."
He said that has the potential to affect Johnson's re-election campaign through the summer and fall.
"It's very likely to be something that Senator Johnson's political opponents remind Wisconsinites of the closer we get to election day," Wagner said. "It's very likely that we'll see, in television ads, the text messages between Senator Johnson's staff and the vice president's staff."
Several Democrats running to unseat Johnson -- including Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson -- have called for Johnson to resign.