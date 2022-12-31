January Discover Wisconsin episodes highlight planning your vacation in the new year

(WKOW) -- Ringing in a new year means new beginnings, and you can do that by planning your first-time vacations in Wisconsin.
AnaElise Beckman, Discover Wisconsin Producer, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Saturday morning to highlight some of the travel trends and places to travel to in 2023.
She said one of the travel trends is TV tourism and shared that a lot of people are traveling to places where their favorite TV shows are being filmed, such as Milwaukee.
"Movies that were filmed in Milwaukee include Bridesmaids, Happy Days and Tommy Boy, just to name a few," said Beckman.
As far as places to travel, Beckman shared that White Mound County Park and WoodWind Park are great places to travel to in the winter.
There are a series of upcoming Discover Wisconsin episodes focused on winter vacation destinations including:
- Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association -- airing January 7 & 8
- Wauwatosa -- airing January 14 & 15
- Endless Shores of Lake Winnebago -- airing January 21 & 22
- Chillin Out in Wisconsin -- airing January 28 & 29