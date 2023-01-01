(WKOW) -- This month, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) are shining a light on occupational cancer being the leading cause of death for firefighters, since January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
The IAFF and the FCSN are partnering to educate and share best practices and resources to reduce the impact of cancer on fire crew members.
"We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service," IAFF General President Edward Kelly said. "Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep firefighters healthy on and off the job."
The organizations' joint campaign will provide materials that focus on prevention, best practices, survivorship, and skills to help departments reduce their risk of occupational cancer.
"The science around firefighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research we learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer," Bryan Frieders, the CEO of FCSN, said.