Jason Mraz brings tour for new album to Madison in July

MADISON (WKOW) — An artist known for his blend of folk, pop and soft rock will be bringing his tour to Madison.
Breese Stevens Field announced Wednesday that Jason Mraz is coming to town on July 28 for his recently announced tour, The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.
The tour announcement comes on the same day Mraz released a single from the album titled "I Feel Like Dancing." The album, which is Mraz's eight studio album and his "return to pop," releases in June.
On the tour, Mraz is expected to enlists collaborators to join him and his band. Tickets can be bought starting on February 24, presale starts on February 23.