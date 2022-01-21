Jay Rothman unanimously selected as next UW System President by Board of Regents

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has unanimously selected the next System President.
According to a press release from University Relations, Jay Rothman, 62, will take over as president on June 1, earning a $550,000 annual salary. He is currently the CEO of law firm Foley & Lardner LLP in Milwaukee, a role he's had since 2011.
Rothman was recommended to the board by a Special Regent Committee following interviews this week with the committee, chancellors, shared governance representatives and UW System executive leadership.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the UW System and approach this role with profound respect for the unparalleled role public higher education plays in the lives of our students, alumni, and communities,” Rothman said. “I intend to lead by listening first, so that the experience I have gained over my lifetime in Wisconsin can help us build a great UW System together. This is not an original sentiment, but I want to say it because I believe it: the UW System is our state’s crown jewel, and a vibrant UW System builds a strong Wisconsin.”
Rothman will be the eighth president, succeeding interim President Tommy Thompson. Thompson is stepping down effective March 18. Mike Falbo, former regent president, will act as interim president from March 18 until Rothman takes office in June.
Shortly after the announcement was made, Chancellor Rebecca Blank released a statement congratulating Rothman.
"His experience working with the business community in Wisconsin, as well his relationships with state and local leaders, will be a tremendous asset," Blank said in the statement. "Jay will bring a fresh perspective to higher education and I look forward to collaborating with him on making the UW System even better."
Find more information on Rothman here.