Jeff Yasick of Mazomanie becomes 24th member of Packers Fan Hall of Fame

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- We're excited to report Jeff Yasick of Mazomanie is joining the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Team President Mark Murphy made the announcement during a press conference at Lambeau Wednesday.

Jeff and his family were in attendance at Lambeau.

Jeff has cerebral palsy. His love for the Packers began in 1994 when he met Reggie White at training camp.

The Village of Mazomanie is holding a fire and police escort to welcome him home Wednesday night.

In January, 27 News spoke with Jeff and his family when he was first nominated.

In 2003, he got season tickets. Every year he goes to three games. 

When he's not at Lambeau, he's at home watching the games. His mom Cathy says their neighbors can hear him cheering on his favorite team down the street when the Packers score a touchdown or get a turnover.

"I help the defense get lots of turnovers. Because I scream really loud," said Jeff Yasick.

"Jeff is a loyal fan win or lose he always has a positive attitude. And he is the loudest cheerer I know," said Cathy Yasick.

Congratulations Jeff.