Jefferson Co. law enforcement investigating after two occupied homes were shot at

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone shot at two occupied homes on Monday.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath reports someone shot at an occupied residence in the town of Aztalan around 8 p.m. City of Jefferson Police Department Chief Alan Richter said another occupied residence in the city of Jefferson was shot at around 8:45 p.m.
No one was hurt from either residence.
Law enforcement believes these were targeted incidents and there is no ongoing threat to the general public.
Both the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the City of Jefferson Police Department are investigating these incidents.
If you have information related to either incident, call City of Jefferson Police Department Detective Eric Weiss at 920-674-7077 or Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Don Petig at 920-674-7316.