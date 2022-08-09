Jefferson County authorities investigate death in town of Sumner

TOWN OF SUMNER (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the town of Sumner Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, deputies were called to a home at about 12:15 a.m. for a report of "gunshots fired."
When deputies arrived, they saw a person walking away from the home. They say the individual matched the description of the suspect in the shooting and they were taken into custody.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating what happened.
The sheriff's office is being helped by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Edgerton emergency crews and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.