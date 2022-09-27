 Skip to main content
Jefferson County authorities searching for inmate who didn't return from work

  • Updated
Ryan Wolter missing Jefferson County inmate

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate they say didn't return from work. 

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says Ryan Wolter failed to return from work Tuesday. They say he was last seen Monday in Watertown and has "several ties" to the area. 

Anyone who sees Wolter or has information on where he is should contact their local law enforcement. 

A captain with the sheriff's office told 27 News over the phone that Wolter is not considered to be a danger to the public. 

