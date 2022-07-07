 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jefferson County community members can decide who gets dunked at the fair by donating food

  • Updated
food donation box generic

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) — You can have say in what member of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sits in a dunk tank during the Jefferson County Fair next week. 

The sheriff's office is collecting items for the Jefferson Food Pantry ahead of the county fair kicking off on July 17. When someone donates an item, they'll have the choice to place the item in one of three boxes. Each box represents a member of the police force: Sheriff Milbrath, Captain Maze and Deputy Crose. 

Whoever ends up with the most donations in their box will sit in the dunk tank at the fair's opening day from 12 - 3 p.m. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you