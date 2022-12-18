Jefferson County deputy injured in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy was hit while in a squad car Sunday morning.
Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported the deputy was in their parked squad car to provide scene security for a tow truck moving a semi from the median of Interstate 94, near County Road F around 5 a.m., when a vehicle heading east hit the squad car.
Milbrath said the deputy was injured and taken to get medical attention. The driver and only person in the car that hit the deputy were taken to receive a medical evaluation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and Ixonia and Sullivan fire and EMS teams.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the incident.