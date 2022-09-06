Jefferson County Humane Society marks 100 years with large fundraising goal

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Jefferson County Humane Society is celebrating 100 years of service with a big goal.
The shelter wants to raise an extra $100,000 to continue caring for the hundreds of animals that come through its doors.
The organization started in 1922 when seven local residents in Jefferson County formed the Jefferson Branch of the Wisconsin Humane Society.
Tuesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, officials from the humane society stopped by to talk about their history and goal. They also brought along two beagles, who are recent rescues from the massive seizure and closure of the breeding facility in Virginia.
To learn more about the Jefferson County Humane Society, check out its website HERE.