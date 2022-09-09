Jefferson County launches Barn Quilt Tour

JEFFERSON (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council has launched a Barn Quilt Tour across the county.
The group's website enjoyjeffersoncounty.com features photographs and maps of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County.
The self-driving tour was inspired by local artist Tawney Hadler. The Fort Atkinson High School student has been making barn quilts for several years. She has won awards for her work and was featured in the JCATC’s 2021-2022 Official Guide to Jefferson County before approaching the group about the idea of a Barn Quilt Tour.
“We were thrilled to feature Tawney’s photo with our barn quilt article in our 2021-2022 Official Tourism Guide,” said JCATC President, Katie Newcomb in a statement. “We knew Jefferson County had a number of barn quilts in the area and wanted to feature a list in the Official Guide to highlight just one of the area’s rich agritourism experiences. We hope others will enjoy exploring the barn quilts and finding other great Jefferson County discoveries along the way."