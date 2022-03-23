Jefferson County Neighbors near dead chicken disposal site outraged over lack of information

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- In Jefferson County, nearly three million chickens are being destroyed after bird flu was found in a flock at a farm in Palmyra.
Then they'll be composted on a disposal site about six miles from the infected farm.
People who live near the composting site are worried about its impact on neighboring homes and groundwater.
They say they've been hitting a wall when they try to get answers from the state.
"All they've reached out and done to us is sent us some emails with general information that I can find off the web," Lyle Braaten told WISN.
"No one wants to meet us. It's like there is a conspiracy going on," said Kay Braaten.
State agriculture officials have been updating a website with information about the bird flu.
They say they delivered a document with frequently asked questions to people who live near the composting site.