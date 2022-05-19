Jefferson County officials warn of jury duty scam

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) — Jefferson County officials are warning the public of a jury duty scam going around.
According to a Facebook post from the county, the scammers identify themselves as sergeants with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. They call and say a warrant has been issued for failure to appear for jury duty at Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Then, the scammer gives the caller options: report to the sheriff's department for a signature test, transfer funds or turn themselves in to serve time in jail.
Officials call the scam "well developed" because the scammer uses names of actual court officials or law enforcement staff and offers a return number that indicates it's the non-emergency number for the sheriff's department.
The post reaffirms the sheriff's department or circuit court will not contact residents about missed jury duty by phone or email, nor will a fine be issued without the opportunity to appear in court first.
Anyone who receives this scam should contact the clerk of Circuit Courts Office at (920) 674-7496.