 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
several inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash now recovering from home

  • Updated
  • 0
Jefferson Co Crash
Image Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has an update on the deputy who was hurt while responding to a crash Sunday. 

Captain Travis Maze reports deputy Brain Severson has been released from the hospital and is now recovering from home. Maze said Severson "will be out for some time." 

As previously reported, Severson was parked and providing scene security for a tow truck moving a semi from the median of I-94 near County Road F when another vehicle hit his squad car. 

Photos released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office show the squad car has severe damage to the rear passenger side. 

Maze said Severson wearing his seatbelt while in the squad car is "likely the reason he will be able to spend the Holiday Season with his loved ones at home." 

Maze is encouraging drivers to be mindful of road conditions during the upcoming snow. He reminds that Wisconsin law requires drivers to move over or slow down to provide a safety zone for those working on the road or for a vehicle with warning lights flashing. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you