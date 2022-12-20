Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash now recovering from home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has an update on the deputy who was hurt while responding to a crash Sunday.

Captain Travis Maze reports deputy Brain Severson has been released from the hospital and is now recovering from home. Maze said Severson "will be out for some time."

As previously reported, Severson was parked and providing scene security for a tow truck moving a semi from the median of I-94 near County Road F when another vehicle hit his squad car.

Photos released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office show the squad car has severe damage to the rear passenger side.

Maze said Severson wearing his seatbelt while in the squad car is "likely the reason he will be able to spend the Holiday Season with his loved ones at home."

Maze is encouraging drivers to be mindful of road conditions during the upcoming snow. He reminds that Wisconsin law requires drivers to move over or slow down to provide a safety zone for those working on the road or for a vehicle with warning lights flashing.