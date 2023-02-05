Jefferson County's East Elementary School reopening after water main break

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- Jefferson County's East Elementary School is set to hold classes as usual Monday after two days of cancellations because of a main waterline break.
School District of Jefferson Superintendent Charlie Urness has been working with the district grounds director and custodial staff to fix the water main break since Wednesday. The break flooded the school's basement and main hallway.
"It's a very old building, an 80 plus year old building," Urness said. "It has, to the best of our knowledge, an 80-year-old water main."
Urness says they were able to shut the school's water off right away, which kept students out of class on Thursday and Friday. He says it's a testament to the hard work of grounds and custodial staff that the issue was resolved by Saturday.
"The roto-routered out the water main and then inserted a two-inch PVC-type pipe inside of the [existing pipe] so we'll actually have better water pressure now than we did before," Urness said.
Now that the water main has been taken care of, Urness and the rest of the East Elementary community are looking forward to even more improvements in the school thanks to a $34 million referendum that passed in November.
"We knew that East has a lot of work. We like to say it has great bones, but the arteries and veins and internal organs need some work," Urness said.
Because of the building's history in Jefferson, no one in the community wants to see it go. Urness says the district considered building a new school or combining with another school, but the community chose to keep East. Which according to Urness, was also the more cost-effective option.
"I'm just happy that we were able to quickly fix it and correctly fix it instead of this being an extended drawn-out process," Urness said.
Urness says Monday at East Elementary will look as normal as possible. All restrooms will be working, and the school has portable sinks that use a different water source left over from the thick of the pandemic for hand washing.
A water sample has been sent for testing to ensure the quality is safe for students. They should have results by Monday afternoon.