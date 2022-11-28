Jefferson police investigates shot fired incident, one boy in custody

JEFFERSON (WKOW) — The City of Jefferson Police Department is investigating shots fired from a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, police report the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South High Avenue.
According to the department, three adults and two children were in the home when shots were fired. However, there were no reports of injuries to anyone in the residence.
Investigators reported finding four shell casings in the road, two bullets on the ground in front of the home, and one bullet that hit the door frame of the residence.
The City of Jefferson Police Department said four suspects, all minors between 14 and 16 years old, were identified and questioned.
One boy was taken into protective custody pending placement to a more secure facility. The department said preliminary charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and minor in possession of a firearm are being forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Officers said it was an isolated incident but ask anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Weiss at 920-674-7707.