Jerry Gabrielatos starting as Beloit City Manager Monday

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A new face is joining the City of Beloit on Monday.
Jerry Gabrielatos is beginning work as City Manager. He will also be part of the city council meeting on Monday night.
He has over seven years of city management experience through his work as Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and as City Manager in West Linn, Oregon.
While in city management, he has led on issues related to economic and workforce development, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and resilience, and police reform, according to a news release.
“I’m thrilled to be coming to Beloit, such a strong and diverse city,” Gabrielatos said in the release. “I look forward to working with the Council, an excellent staff and the vibrant business and nonprofit organizations that make this a special place.”
There will be a community reception for Gabrielatos on Tuesday, February 28th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rotary River Center in Beloit. Light refreshments will be served and the reception will be open to the public.
“We are enthusiastically looking forward to his start date and invite community members to join us at the reception on February 28th to give him a warm Beloit welcome,” Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said in the release.