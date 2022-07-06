Jewish, Islamic faith leaders say religion drives their abortion access views

MADISON (WKOW) -- When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some religious leaders celebrated the decision. Others denounced it.
"It's just horrifying and frustrating and angering, and that feeling hasn't gone away and isn't going to go away," Rabbi Bonnie Margulis said.
Margulis is the chair of the Wisconsin Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. She said she doesn't want people to assume all people of faith are opposed to abortion.
"Part of our message is that we are pro-faith, we are pro-family and we are pro-choice," she said.
In fact, she said it's her deeply-held religious beliefs that inspire her position on abortion access.
"As a Jew, it's my responsibility to stand up for for people who need allies," she said. "In Leviticus, it says 'Do not stand idly by while your neighbor bleeds.' People are going to be bleeding, literally, and we can't ignore it. We can't turn our backs. It's our responsibility to be part of this fight."
Margulis isn't alone. A recent YouGov poll found 63% of Jews describe themselves as "strongly pro-choice." Another 15% describe themselves as "somewhat pro-choice," with 10% each describing themselves as strongly or somewhat pro-life and 3% saying they don't know.
The same poll also found a majority of Muslims describe themselves as strongly or somewhat pro-choice.
Imam Alhagie Jallow said Islamic teaching is very clear on when abortion isn't allowed. He said the dividing line is 120 days into a pregnancy.
"In this case, the soul has been installed and has been breathed into their body," he said. "So in this case, it is treated as a human being."
However, he said there is flexibility on abortion before that mark.
"Islam will give options, and it looks at the circumstances of the situation," he said. "Some [scholars] say yes, it is openly allowed for abortion to happen. Some say it has to be a necessity and a necessity is when a life is in threat, then that can take place."
He said because Muslims believe the option to get an abortion before 120 days is a right given to them by God, it's not something lawmakers should legislate.
"In Islam, you cannot make something prohibited that is not, regardless of how powerful you are," he said. "As long as it is optional, then people have the right to do it."
However, in Wisconsin, abortions are now illegal except in cases where the mother's life is at risk.
He said he feels this law could feel alienating to Muslims who believe their ability to access an abortion early in pregnancy is a divine right.
"If they're forced to give up something, a piece from their faith, even if they claim that it's okay, it's not okay," Jallow said. "It's not okay, it's not okay inside."
That's why he said he believes lawmakers should accommodate all faiths when they decide which bills become law.
"I see some contradiction on the bigger picture and the smaller details," he said. "If the law said, 'Okay, you have the right to practice your religion,' then the law, when they put it together or when they put in the details, I think they should respect everybody's faith, not imposing things that a faith will reject."