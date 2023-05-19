 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones show

Jimmy Buffett, here in 2022, is hospitalized.

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

(CNN) — A Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert scheduled to be held in Charleston, South Carolina this weekend, has been postponed due to the singer being hospitalized.

Buffett announced the news in posts on both his site and on social media.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” his note reads. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Buffett added, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

The 76-year-old did not share exactly what is ailing him, but promised to perform his postponed concert as soon as he is able.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” his note ended.

Ticket holders will receive emailed information regarding the rescheduled date.

