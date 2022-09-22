Job centers statewide holding open houses on Sept. 28 to help job seekers, employers

MADISON (WKOW) — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is hosting open houses at job centers across Wisconsin on Sept. 28 in honor of Workforce Development Month.
"DWD has a wealth of resources and information for people looking for employment opportunities. Whether a person is searching for an hourly position or a new professional career path, DWD staff can connect job seekers with employers or training opportunities to set them up for success," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a release. "For employers, DWD has dedicated regional business service teams to help employers navigate through workforce challenges and connect them with resources to help them thrive."
Job seekers and employers alike can visit their local job center to learn more about the resources available to them.
Job seekers can learn more about in demand jobs, apprenticeships, resume building, applying for unemployment, among many other things. DWD staff is also able to help veterans, job seekers with disabilities or justice-involved individuals.
Employers can go to a center to learn more about how to post open positions, layoff services, hiring events and new hire reporting, to name a few items.
You can view the full list of job center open houses online, including their addresses and hours.