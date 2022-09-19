Job fair coming to Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) - The South Central Wisconsin Job Fair is coming to the Alliant Energy Center on Tuesday, September 19 from 2-6 P.M.
More than 120 companies will be represented during this event, with industries ranging from medicine to retail. The opportunities are full and part time.
According to Madison Media Projectors, this job fair is expecting between 300 to 500 job seekers.
“We work with hundreds of local businesses every day across the Madison region, and there’s one consistent thread we hear across all of them: There’s an acute need for employees and talent in their organizations,” said Madison Media Partners president Ross McDuffie.
Pre-registration is not required but is recommended by Madison Media Projectors. You can register for the event right here https://madison.com/forms/online_services/job_fair/