Joe Parisi, energy companies break ground on massive solar project in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Officials in Cottage Grove broke ground on a massive 90-acre solar project in Cottage Grove Tuesday.
The Yahara Solar Project -- led by Alliant Energy in partnership with SunVest Solar -- will help Dane County achieve its goal of using 100% renewable electricity in all county facilities.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the new project will do wonders for the environment and the county's budget, too.
"We're not only you know, offsetting with clean energy, we are overall saving dollars for county operations, especially when you look long term," Parisi said.
Parisi said because the cost of the solar energy project is fixed and will not change over time, it's much more economically viable than other forms of energy, which are affected by inflation and rising energy costs.
Parisi said the new project could help save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.