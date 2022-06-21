 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin...
Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waunakee,
moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Waunakee, Windsor, Marshall,
Deforest, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Maple Bluff, Dane, Deansville,
East Bristol, Morrisonville and Token Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Joe Parisi, energy companies break ground on massive solar project in Cottage Grove

  • Updated
COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Officials in Cottage Grove broke ground on a massive 90-acre solar project in Cottage Grove Tuesday.

The Yahara Solar Project -- led by Alliant Energy in partnership with SunVest Solar -- will help Dane County achieve its goal of using 100% renewable electricity in all county facilities.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the new project will do wonders for the environment and the county's budget, too.

"We're not only you know, offsetting with clean energy, we are overall saving dollars for county operations, especially when you look long term," Parisi said.

Parisi said because the cost of the solar energy project is fixed and will not change over time, it's much more economically viable than other forms of energy, which are affected by inflation and rising energy costs. 

Parisi said the new project could help save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. 