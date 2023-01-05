Joey's Song Benefit Concert returns for 9th time

MADISON (WKOW) -- Musicians from around the country are on their way to Madison to fight against epilepsy this weekend. The Joey's Song Foundation will host their ninth benefit concert on Saturday.
The Joey's Song Foundation is a non-profit established in 2010 in memory of Joey Gomoll, who suffered from a rare and debilitating form of epilepsy. The foundation has used the benefit concerts as a way to raise more than $750,000 for organizations to use to fight epilepsy.
This year's event will be at The Sylvee on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Ticket information can be found at: www.joeyssong.org