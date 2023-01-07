Joey's Song Foundation holds ninth annual benefit concert for epilepsy research

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Joey's Song Foundation held its ninth annual benefit concert for epilepsy research at the Sylvee in downtown Madison Saturday night.
This year's lineup featured musician Butch Vig, comedian Charlie Berens and many more. There was also a silent auction.
Founder of Joey's Song, Mike Gomoll, said Saturday marked the first time the group was able to hold its benefit concert in over two years due to the pandemic.
"This is a show two and a half years in the making," Gomoll said. "It always feels good when we do this. It feels doubly good because of all the waiting that we had to do."
Gomell said the goal was to raise $200,000 Saturday to help find a cure for epilepsy. Already, his foundation has raised more than $750,000.
"We use this to write research grants -- $100,000 research grants," Gomell said. "So, it's to try to keep growing this, so that we can continue to write more and more grants, so the smart people in lab coats can work on a cure."
27 News' Amber Noggle was the fundraiser's emcee.
You can learn more about Joey's Song Foundation and donate to its efforts here.