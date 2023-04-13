 Skip to main content
John Nolen Drive bridges gets $15.1M to upgrade to improve infrastructure, safety

Madison skyline

MADISON (WKOW) — One of Madison's major causeways is getting $15.1 million in federal funding for its replacement. 

The grant money will help replace six bridges on the John Nolen Drive Causeway. 

Around 45,000 vehicles travel down John Nolen Drive every day, but the bridges are 48 to 50 years old. When the bridges have to close for repairs, the impact is significant. 

“When bridges have to close for repairs — or worse, begin to fail — it can cut off access to an entire community, adding hours to commutes, costing money for local businesses, and delaying first responders from getting to an emergency,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 

The funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration grant will be used to improve structural integrity and dangerous roadways and intersections. For example, they will allow for the creation of a separated bike-pedestrian path, enhanced traffic signals and street lighting, and smart technology to manage traffic and green infrastructure. 

Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Mark Pocan are excited about the project, saying it's coming at the perfect time.

"I voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because it is updating our crumbling infrastructure to keep Wisconsinites safe, strengthen our supply chain, and create good-paying jobs,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. “I am proud to be bringing home this funding to the Madison community to ensure that drivers, bikers, and walkers can all do so safely, businesses can get their products to market on time, and consumers save money — putting Wisconsin to work doing it all.”

Pocan echoed similar sentiments, saying John Nolen Drive is getting a "well-deserved upgrade."

The Bridge Investment Program is a competitive grant program that will invest $12.5 billion over 5 years to rebuild, repair, and replace small, medium, and large bridges. This program already invested $2.4 billion in Fiscal Year 2022. 

