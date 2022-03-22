Johnny Davis named finalist for Naismith Player of the Year

ATLANTA (WKOW) -- Badgers' star guard Johnny Davis is a finalist for the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year in men's college basketball.
Other finalists include senior guard Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, sophomore forward Keegan Murray of Iowa and junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.
Fans can vote for their favorite by clicking here. The fan vote will take place until Tuesday, March 29.
The men’s ceremony to award the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will take place Sunday, April 3, at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in New Orleans.