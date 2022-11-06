Johnson, Barnes share some of their final messages for voters ahead of Election Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Right now, the candidates running for office are crisscrossing Wisconsin making their final campaign stops in hopes of earning your vote.
On Sunday, Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour stopped in Middleton, where he spoke to voters.
He said he believes he deserves to be re-elected because he loves his country and is fighting for safety and freedom for Wisconsinites.
“What's really on the ballot is what's always been on the ballot from the moment of our founding through today,” Johnson said. “This is a fight for freedom. It's not somebody else's fight. This is our fight. It is a fight that we absolutely must win.”
Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was in Milwaukee, advocating for reproductive freedom, public safety and crime prevention initiatives and more jobs for working class people.
“This is about what people are going through all across Wisconsin,” Barnes said. “This is about our small business owners, struggling family farmers and working people who are just trying to get ahead. This race has never been about me. It's been about the issues that they have been dealing with -- the same exact issues that Ron Johnson has ignored for 12 long years.”
Both men encouraged people to get to the polls this Tuesday and make their voice heard.
“We all share the same goal, right? We all want we to have a prosperous and secure America, Wisconsin, Madison, wherever,” Johnson said. “If you love this country, if you are concerned about its future, join us.”
“I'm excited about the fact that we can change the way things are done in Washington, and people are too," Barnes said. "They're concerned about their retirement security, they're concerned about the health care decisions that they should be able to make that people like Ron Johnson want to take that option away from. So that's what this is all about."
Three of the most recent polls in the senate race all show Johnson leading Barnes by around two percentage points. However, that is within the margin of error, which means the race is statistically tied.