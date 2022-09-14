Johnson closes gap against Barnes in new Marquette poll; Evers retains slight edge

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's high-stakes race for U.S. Senate is an absolute toss-up based on new polling released Wednesday by the Marquette Law School.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson closed the gap from last month against Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
49% of likely Wisconsin voters said they would vote for Johnson compared to 48% who supported Barnes. In last month's poll, Barnes was backed by 51% of the August poll's respondents compared to 44% who supported Johnson.
Poll director Charles Franklin noted the change could partially reflect Barnes now facing negative ads and more direct criticism after a Democratic primary that largely avoided attacks between candidates.
Republicans and conservative groups have run a series of ads portraying Barnes as soft on crime in recent weeks, highlighting his support for ending the practice of cash bail. Studies to date have not shown cash bail reform leads to an increase in violent crime.
The issue of some defendants receiving dangerously low cash bail has become prominent in Wisconsin since the Waukesha Christmas parade attack last November.
Barnes has said defendants deemed a threat to public safety should be detained pre-trial. He's largely avoided taking questions from reporters during public appearances since general election campaign began.
In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintained a slight lead over Republican businessman Tim Michels, 47% to 44%. The difference was within the margin of error, which was 4.3%.
It continues a trend of the governor's race shaping up to be extremely close; in August, Evers had a four-point edge among likely voters.
Evers' favorability rating has remained evenly divided. 45% said they view the governor favorably compared to 45% who see Evers unfavorably. For Michels, 39% said they see him unfavorably versus 34% who see the GOP challenger in a positive light.
President Joe Biden's job approval did not get a boost from his visit to Milwaukee on Labor Day. The September polling exactly matched Mr. Biden's numbers in August: 55% disapprove of the president's job performance while 40% said they approved.