Johnson Creek Fire Department responding to fire near landfill

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) — Fire crews are responding to the Johnson Creek landfill for a fire.
An official with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department told 27 News that the Johnson Creek Fire Department is fighting the fire and leading the investigation.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera, but it does not appear to be impacting traffic on I-94.
27 News has left a message with the fire department for more information.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more information.