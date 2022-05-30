 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson Creek Fire Department responding to fire near landfill

  • Updated
Johnson Creek fire
Caroline Bach

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) — Fire crews are responding to the Johnson Creek landfill for a fire. 

An official with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department told 27 News that the Johnson Creek Fire Department is fighting the fire and leading the investigation. 

Smoke from the fire can be seen from a Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera, but it does not appear to be impacting traffic on I-94. 

27 News has left a message with the fire department for more information. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more information. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you