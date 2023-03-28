Joint Finance Committee begins hearings on state budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state Legislature's budget-writing committee started its hearings on the next state budget.
On Tuesday, members of the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) heard testimony from representatives from the Department of Corrections and Department of Transportation.
One thing communities are watching in this budget process is what happens with shared revenue. Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) wants to send 20% of the state's sales tax back to communities for shared revenue.
Committee co-chairs Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) were asked Tuesday whether that shared revenue enhancement will be in the budget, or whether it will be a separate piece of legislation.
"I think the details are still being worked out on that," Rep. Born said. "And, you know, it's certainly possible that there'll be reforms that are done as both separate pieces of legislation and fiscal policy in the budget, as we've done in previous budgets and and that might be one that'll be treated in the same way."
The JFC continues its hearings on Thursday with the departments of Administration and Safety & Professional Services.
The panel is also hosting four public hearings on the budget -- in Waukesha, Eau Claire, Wisconsin Dells and Minocqua.
Senator Marklein said the panel hopes to begin voting on the budget in the first week of May. He said that would be on the same timeline as they had two years ago.