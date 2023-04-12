Joint Finance Committee holds public listening session in Wisconsin Dells

MADISON (WKOW) – People in Wisconsin Dells got a chance to voice their concerns about the state budget Wednesday.
The state’s Joint Finance Committee held its third of four budget listening sessions at the Wilderness Resort. Like previous listening sessions, one of the primary issues brought up was a lack of funding for education.
The committee is made up of four Democrats and 12 Republicans. Their job is to write the budget for the State Senate and Assembly to consider. It will then be sent to the governor's desk for his signature later this year.
The Joint Finance Committee will hold its final listening session at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on April 26.
Once completed, the committee will use all of the public’s feedback to help in the budget process.