Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again
Thursday Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern
Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to
recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will
support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern
Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Joint Finance Committee holds public listening session in Wisconsin Dells

  Updated
  • 0

People in Wisconsin Dells got a chance to voice their concerns about the state budget today.
Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) – People in Wisconsin Dells got a chance to voice their concerns about the state budget Wednesday.

The state’s Joint Finance Committee held its third of four budget listening sessions at the Wilderness Resort. Like previous listening sessions, one of the primary issues brought up was a lack of funding for education.

The committee is made up of four Democrats and 12 Republicans. Their job is to write the budget for the State Senate and Assembly to consider. It will then be sent to the governor's desk for his signature later this year.

The Joint Finance Committee will hold its final listening session at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua on April 26.

Once completed, the committee will use all of the public’s feedback to help in the budget process.

