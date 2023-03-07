Joint Finance Committee members schedule public hearings on state budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The co-chairs of the state's budget-writing committee, the Joint Finance Committee, have scheduled four public hearings on the state budget.
The hearings will be held across the state. They are scheduled for:
Wednesday, April 5
Waukesha County Expo Center, Main Arena
1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha
Tuesday, April 11
UW-Eau Claire, Davies Student Center
Ojibwe Grand Ballroom (Third Floor)
77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire
Wednesday, April 12
Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Conference Center
Sandstone Meeting Room
45 Hillman Road, Wisconsin Dells
Wednesday, April 26
Lakeland Union High School
9573 State Highway 70, Minocqua
Each hearing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to testify will be asked to fill out a form to be added to the queue.
You can also submit comments on the budget through an online portal (click here) or through an email to the budget committee: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov.