Joint Finance Committee members schedule public hearings on state budget

  • Updated
State Capitol ANCHOR

MADISON (WKOW) -- The co-chairs of the state's budget-writing committee, the Joint Finance Committee, have scheduled four public hearings on the state budget.

The hearings will be held across the state. They are scheduled for:

Wednesday, April 5

Waukesha County Expo Center, Main Arena

1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha

Tuesday, April 11

UW-Eau Claire, Davies Student Center

Ojibwe Grand Ballroom (Third Floor)           

77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire

Wednesday, April 12

Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Conference Center

Sandstone Meeting Room

45 Hillman Road, Wisconsin Dells

Wednesday, April 26      

Lakeland Union High School

9573 State Highway 70, Minocqua

Each hearing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to testify will be asked to fill out a form to be added to the queue.

You can also submit comments on the budget through an online portal (click here) or through an email to the budget committee: budget.comments@legis.wisconsin.gov

