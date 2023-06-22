 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Joint Finance Committee passes contentious tax cut proposal

  • Updated
  • 0
capitol-wisconsin-summer 2022-f.jpg

A major phase in the budget process for 2023-2025 has finished today. The Joint Finance Committee has voted to pass a budget including what Republicans are calling a "historic tax cut".

MADISON (WKOW) -- A major phase in the budget process for 2023-2025 finished Thursday. The Joint Finance Committee voted to pass a budget including what Republicans are calling a "historic tax cut".

"I want to highlight, this is a middle-class tax cut," Rep. Terry Katsma said during a committee meeting Thursday evening. 

He and fellow Republicans say they're proud of the proposed tax reform that will tap into the state's projected $7 billion surplus. 

"The income category of $18,000 to $405, the largest bracket that includes the most taxpayers, that's the rate that's going down to 4.4%," Katsma said. 

The state currently has four tax brackets which Republicans hope to condense to three under the new budget. 

The top bracket, paid by households earning more than $405,550 a year will see a decrease from 7.65% to 6.5%. The two, no combine, middle brackets paid by households earning between $18,000 and $400,000 a year at 4.65% and 5.3% respectively will drop to 4.4%.

The lowest bracket will drop from 3.54% to 3.5%. A plan Democrats say is the opposite of a middle-class tax cut. 

"Millionaires are 0.3% of the overall tax filers receiving a huge amount of a break here on an average of $30,286," Rep. Even Goyke said. "Meanwhile, people making between 40 and $50,000 a year are going to receive $88."

Goyke told Republican law makers during the committee meeting they could not pass a tax cut that provides more money to millionaires than the middle class and call it a "middle class tax cut."

"I don't define the middle class is somewhere between $18,000 a year and $400,000 a year," Goyke said. "I mean, there is a big difference between people in those two income stratas and there is a big difference in this motion." 

Representative Tip McGuire introduced an amendment to the plan, proposing the top bracket continue to be taxed at the same rate. The amendment was quickly voted down. 

Republicans say the finalized budged will hopefully make its way to the state Senate and Assembly by next week.

Tags

Recommended for you