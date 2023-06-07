Jordanian officers visit Madison to advance women in policing

MADISON (WKOW) – Officers from Jordan are paying a visit to the Badger State.
The officers are on a study trip through the Department of Justice to learn ways to advance women in policing.
The Jordanian officers joined Madison Police on ride alongs, watched their training and talked with female leadership.
Madison officers say it’s a great opportunity for everyone involved.
“It's been really nice to be able to introduce myself to them to figure out what their culture is and what their norms are,” Madison police officer Paige Decent said. “It's been very eye opening for me, and it's been very eye opening for them at the same time. It's been an honor.”
The Jordanian officers say they hope they can apply what they’ve learned once they return home.