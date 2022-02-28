Joseph Green given 40 year commitment for sister's death

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was committed to a mental health institution in connection to murdering his sister.
Joseph Green, 59, appeared in court Monday where the judge ordered his commitment would last 40 years.
Police say he shot at his sister 15 times. He was taken into custody shortly after calling 911, telling dispatchers his sister needed an ambulance.
In a previous court hearing, Green previously pleaded down to second degree intentional homicide. He was originally charged with first degree intentional homicide. During that same hearing, Green was found not guilty due to mental disease.