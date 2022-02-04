 Skip to main content
Joseph Green pleads down to lesser charge in 2019 death of his sister

  • Updated
Joseph Green in court

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has taken a plea deal in connection to murdering his sister. 

Joseph Green, 59, appeared in Dane County Court Friday where he pleaded down to second degree intentional homicide. He was originally charged with first degree intentional homicide. 

Green murdered his older sister, Sheila Green, on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police say he shot her 15 times. He was taken into custody shortly after calling 911, telling dispatchers his sister needed an ambulance. 

The court found Green not guilty due to mental disease. Green's competence has been in question since he was charged, as he was ruled incompetent to stand trial in February, 2020. He was later ruled competent in June, 2021. 

Green's commitment hearing is scheduled for late February.  

