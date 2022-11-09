Josh Kaul declares victory, Eric Toney concedes in race for attorney general

MADISON (WKOW) — As the final numbers were still coming in early Wednesday morning, Attorney General Josh Kaul declared victory and his opponent, Eric Toney, conceded the race for attorney general.
Kaul issued a statement about the race early Wednesday morning:
“Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney, who offered his congratulations. I want to thank him for running a hard-fought race. I’m grateful that Wisconsinites have put their trust in me to serve as Attorney General for another four years, and I look forward to the work ahead of us as we continue to deliver results and work to build safer and stronger communities across the state.”
Though numbers looked like they shifted in Toney's favor into the early morning hours of Wednesday, Toney conceded, saying he did not see a path to victory, according to WISN-TV.
A Democratic source said there may have been some public confusion about the state of the race as numbers reported by the Associated Press had not yet taken into account absentee ballots from Milwaukee, as they had been for the races for governor and U.S. Senate.
Toney, who is serving his third term as the Fond du Lac County district attorney, announced his bid for attorney general in April of 2021. He advanced to the general election after narrowly defeating Adam Jarchow and Karen Mueller in the partisan primary.
Ahead of the election, both candidates spoke with 27 News about two issues key to the race: addressing a surge of homicides in Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s abortion ban.
Kaul has pledged to continue the state’s legal challenge of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion, with the only exception being for cases where a mother’s life is at risk.
Kaul was first elected as attorney general in 2018, when he defeated Republican incumbent Brad Schimel.