JPD arrest man after an armed domestic disturbance

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department (JPD) arrested a Beloit man after an armed domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.
JPD reported police responded to the 2100 block of S. Pine Street around 1:45 a.m. to an armed domestic disturbance.
According to investigators, 20-year-old Carlos Lavariega took out a handgun while in a domestic disturbance with a woman.
Officers reported Lavariega was found in his car, in the Rock River, after driving through a barricade on Cemetery Road and taken into custody without incident.
JPD said a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found after searching the vehicle.
According to the department, Lavariega was put in Rock County Jail and charged with the following:
- Domestic Violence/Disorderly Conduct (x2)
- Domestic Violence/Battery
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Lavariega is also facing charges from the Rock County Sheriff’s Department.