JPD arrest man after an armed domestic disturbance

Janesville Police squad car

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department (JPD) arrested a Beloit man after an armed domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.

JPD reported police responded to the 2100 block of S. Pine Street around 1:45 a.m. to an armed domestic disturbance.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Carlos Lavariega took out a handgun while in a domestic disturbance with a woman. 

Officers reported Lavariega was found in his car, in the Rock River, after driving through a barricade on Cemetery Road and taken into custody without incident.

JPD said a loaded semi-automatic handgun was found after searching the vehicle.

According to the department, Lavariega was put in Rock County Jail and charged with the following:

  • Domestic Violence/Disorderly Conduct (x2)
  • Domestic Violence/Battery
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Lavariega is also facing charges from the Rock County Sheriff’s Department.

