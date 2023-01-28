JPD arrests car-jacking suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police arrested a car-jacking suspect Friday after reports of suspicious activity.
According to a Janesville Police Department (JPD) press release, officers responded to a "suspicious activity" after someone reported a man trying to car-jack people in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
Lieutenant Mike Blaser said after contacting the reporting person and Wal-Mart loss prevention, Officer Radloff learned the suspect stopped a red Cadillac and tried to open the vehicle's door at 9:51 a.m. The suspect was unsuccessful and the vehicle left the area.
According to officers, the suspect stopped a second car at 9:53 a.m. and tried to violently remove the driver. The 73-year-old victim was wearing his seatbelt and was unable to be removed from the vehicle.
Wal-Mart provided Officer Radloff with video footage which helped proved a suspect description. Officer Katzenmeyer immediately recognized the suspect from a previous contact.
Lt. Blaser said at 1:17 p.m. a citizen provided information to the whereabouts of the car-jacking suspect. Officers from the Janesville Police Department located the man at the Super 8 Motel and took him in to custody.
JPD reported Dallas Moor, 25, Janesville, is being held at the Rock County Jail for charges related to the incident. There were no injuries reported during this incident.